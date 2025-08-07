Lokesh Kanagaraj Reveals the Reason Behind Choosing Pooja Hegde in Coolie Song Monica

Pooja Hegde stormed the musical platforms with her latest dance number, Monica from Coolie. An incredible ode to the iconic Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci, the song featured Pooja showcasing her infectious dance moves, making the song go viral in no time! The ability to push the song towards 'viral' and garner eyeballs by being the ultimate crowd puller, has cemented Pooja as one of the most bankable actresses in today's time. From carrying an infectious aura to a magnetic on-screen appeal, Pooja ticks all boxes of being the reason why filmmakers bill on her, and why the audiences wait with bated breath for her movies and dance numbers!

Recently, Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj opened up about picking Pooja for Monica. The filmmaker revealed that he and music composer Anirudh Ravichander have always been huge admirers of Monica Bellucci. During the initial stages of creating the song, the duo decided to create something inspired by her. This sparked the idea to use Monica’s name in the lyrics. After the music found its course, the duo gave deep thought about who could visually carry the same energy and on-screen charm. That’s when they thought of Pooja Hegde, who carries the grace and glam they were looking for! After the actress was roped in, it felt natural for the makers to name the character Monica, giving a tribute to the original inspiration.

Over the years, Pooja Hegde has maintained a streak of delivering dance numbers that are viral, hits, and chartbusters. Not only do they start an online chain of reels and videos, but they also get the nation grooving to the viral hooksteps, reaffirming Pooja as the hookstep queen. Seeing her performances in viral chartbusters like Butta Bomma, Arabic Kuthu, Ramuloo Ramulaa, and Monica being the latest chart-topping number, it’d be safe to say that a film is poised to become a chartbuster once Pooja Hegde comes on board! Going by her rising mass appeal, the actress has undoubtedly become the secret ingredient to cook up a blockbuster!