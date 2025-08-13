Lokesh Kanakaraj tells Rajinikanth: Will be forever grateful for this opportunity and the conversations we had

Chennai, Aug 13 With just a day to go for the release of his eagerly awaited action extravaganza 'Coolie', ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj has now expressed gratitude to the film's lead actor Superstar Rajinikanth, for both the opportunity to direct the film and also for the conversations they had both on the sets of the film and off it.

Taking to his X timeline to wish Rajinikanth on the occasion of the actor completing 50 years in the film industry, Lokesh wrote, "#Coolie will always be a special film in my journey, and the reason this film shaped up the way it did with everyone pouring their hearts and love into it is because of you, #Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir."

He went on to say, "Will forever be grateful for this opportunity, and the conversations we’ve shared both on and off the film!These are moments I will always cherish and never forget."

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for continuously inspiring all of us and hearty congratulations on completing 50 glorious years of making us love you, learn from you, and grow with you! We Love you #Thalaivaa."

Earlier on Wednesday, actor, producer and Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin congratulated superstar Rajinikanth on completing 50 glorious years in the film industry. The Deputy Chief Minister also disclosed that he had watched the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Coolie' and that he had "enjoyed this power-packed mass entertainer."

Taking to his X timeline to pen the congratulatory post to Rajinikanth and to all the cast and crew members of director Lokesh Kanakaraj's Coolie, which is to hit screens on Thursday, Udhayanidhi wrote, "I am truly delighted to congratulate our Superstar @rajinikanth sir on completing 50 glorious years in the film industry. Had the opportunity to get an early glimpse of his much-awaited movie #Coolie, releasing tomorrow. I thoroughly enjoyed this power-packed mass entertainer and am sure it will capture the hearts of audiences everywhere.

"My heartfelt wishes for a roaring success to @rajinikanth sir, @sunpictures, Sathyaraj sir, @Dir_Lokesh, #AamirKhan sir, @iamnagarjuna sir, @nimmaupendra sir, @anirudhofficial, #SoubinShahir, @shrutihaasan and the entire team behind this movie."

The film has triggered huge expectations as it gears up to hit screens and reach audiences in over a 100 countries around the world on Friday.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars stalwarts from the Indian film industry like Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles.

