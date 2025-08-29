Lola Tung, Nico Parker to star in Osgood Perkins' The Young People

Washington DC [US], August 29 : Filmmaker and actor Osgood Perkins is set to direct 'The Young People' for Neon, starring Lola Tung and Nico Parker, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film's plot is being kept under wraps.

Tung has credits that include Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, and she just wrapped production on the upcoming horror feature Forbidden Fruits, directed by Meredith Alloway. Parker starred in Universal's How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake, Maude Apatow's directorial debut Poetic License, and the HBO series The Last of Us, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Young People is the first film as part of a first-look deal between Neon and Perkins, who will direct the film based on a script he wrote.

As part of the first look deal, Perkins launched a new banner called Phobos, which he runs with Ferguson. Neon serves as the home for Perkins' projects, which he and Ferguson will produce. It will also allow Perkins and Ferguson to produce other filmmakers' movies for Neon, which will release the projects theatrically in the U.S. and represent international rights, as per the outlet.

Neon and Perkins first partnered together in 2024 on the indie Longlegs, which grossed USD 75 million at the domestic box office. They also worked together on Monkey. Perkins and Neon are also behind the filmmaker's next film, Keeper, set for release on November 14, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

