London Film Festival Awards: Lucrecia Martel's 'Landmarks' bags Best Film award

London [UK], October 19 : Lucrecia Martel's documentary 'Landmarks' won the best film award in the official competition of this year's London Film Festival.

As per Variety, 'Landmarks' explores the murder of Indigenous leader Javier Chocobar and the legacy of colonialism in Latin America.

On selecting the film, the competition jury, which president Elizabeth Karlsen led, said, "With deep empathy and extraordinary journalistic and cinematic rigour, the director Lucrecia Martel dives deep into the events surrounding the 2009 murder of the Chavez leader Javier Chavez, in Argentina's Tucuman Province. In foregrounding present-day voices and neglected histories, Martel emerges with a portrait of and for an Indigenous community, and grants them a measure of the justice the courts have long denied them. Within a remarkably strong competition, our jury is proud to honour this singular achievement."

The London Film Festival wraps up on Sunday night with the UK premiere of Julia Jackman's fantasy fairytale 100 Nights of Hero.

Meanwhile, voting for the LFF Audience Awards remains open until Monday, with winners for Best Feature Film and Best British Feature Film to be revealed shortly thereafter.

