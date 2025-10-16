"Longest In Human History:" Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Ongoing Pregnancy Rumours With Quirky Caption

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha got married to Zaheer Khan in 2024 and they are one of the loveliest couples in town. Their goofy and funny nature is loved by their fans. Both are known for posting funny content on social media. For the past few months, rumors about Sonakshi's pregnancy have been circulating on social media, and the Dabangg actress has stopped those with a funny caption on social media.

Sonakshi and Zaheer recently attended Rajkumar Santoshi's diwali bash and during the media appearance Zaheer teased actress about her pregnancy rumours. Now on, Friday, Sonakshi shared, mesmerizing photos of her dress and wrote caption which is going viral on social media.

While addressing pregnancy rumours, Sonakshi said, "World record holder for longest pregnancy in human history (16 months and counting according to our lovely and hyper intelligent media) simply for posing with hand around midsection. Scroll to last slide for our reaction… and then continue to dazzle this Diwali".

Earlier, Sonakshi has shared a screenshot of a private chat with Zaheer on her Instagram story. In that chat, it is seen that Zaheer asks her, "Are you hungry?" To which Sonakshi replies, "I am not hungry. Stop force-feeding". Zaheer further says, "I thought the holidays have started". To which Sonakshi says, "I have just had dinner in front of you. I don't want anything now". At the end of this conversation, Zaheer says to her, "I love you". Sonakshi replies, "I love you more." Sharing a screenshot of the chat, Sonakshi wrote, "This is why people think I'm pregnant, stop acting like that, Zaheer." After her post, the fans' misunderstanding has been cleared. Sonakshi's intention behind sharing the chat was to debunk the pregnancy rumors.