Loni Anderson's cause of death revealed nearly 3 weeks after her death

Washington, DC [US], August 23 : Actress Loni Anderson's cause of death has been revealed, nearly three weeks after the actress passed away at the age of 79, reported PEOPLE.

According to the publication, a death certificate obtained by TMZ on Friday, Aug. 22, states that Anderson died from metastatic uterine leiomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer that begins in the uterus and can spread to the lungs and liver. The certificate noted that no other health issues were involved. Her remains were cremated and laid to rest in Hollywood on Aug. 7.

The actress died at a Los Angeles hospital after a long illness, just days before her 80th birthday on Aug. 5. Her family said in a statement, "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother."

Anderson was best known for her role on WKRP in Cincinnati, which earned her three Golden Globe nominations and two Emmy nominations. She also starred in films, including the 1983 comedy 'Stroker Ace.'

The actress was married four times. She first married Bruce Hasselberg in 1964, with whom she had a daughter, Deirdra. After their divorce, she was later married to actor Ross Bickell, and then to actor Burt Reynolds. Since 2008, she was married to musician Bob Flick, who survives her.

