"Look at how it's worked...": Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta praises YRF's promotional strategy for 'Saiyaara'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 : Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta is impressed with the way Yash Raj Films handled the promotions for 'Saiyaara,' the debut film of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

The romantic drama, directed by Mohit Suri, hit theatres on July 18 and had a strong opening despite having almost no media buildup before its release.

Gupta took to his X account to praise the makers for choosing to stay away from the usual "overload" of promotional activity, something that has become common in Bollywood over the years. Calling the strategy "genius," he highlighted how it helped maintain the "freshness" of the lead pair, making their presence on screen more impactful.

"Whoever took the decision at YRF to keep the lead pair of Saiyaara away from all the pre-release interviews, appearances, and podcasts is a genius," Gupta wrote.

"They kept alive the freshness exclusively for the big screen. And look at how it's worked," he added.

Take a look at his post

The advance booking for Mohit Suri's Saiyaara also set a record-breaking precedent with its ticket sales. As of Thursday afternoon, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on X that the film sold 1.38 lakh tickets across major national chains.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film tells the story of Krish (Ahaan), an aspiring singer, and Vaani (Aneet), a lyricist who writes for Ahaan's character.

"Though poles apart in their lives, beliefs, and backgrounds, Vaani and Krish are perfect for each other. Will they understand that truth despite their age and their problems? They say flawed, imperfect people make for a perfect love story... and Saiyaara is about celebrating that one love story that is so deep, so pure, and so caring that it is absolutely unconditional," the film's synopsis reads.

'Saiyaara' has been released across theatres worldwide.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor