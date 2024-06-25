Look at inside pictures from Karisma Kapoor's 50th birthday celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : Actor Karisma Kapoor turned 50 on Tuesday. She celebrated her birthday with her family in a special way.

Kareena Kapoor gave a glimpse of her sister Lolo's 50th birthday celebration.

The image captured Karisma in a black dress and can be seen wearing pink sash and a party hat while cutting her birthday cake.

Karisma smiled for the camera while holding two knives over a chocolate cake "Wiser, Hotter, HBD Blud, written on it."

Karisma is known for her several hits, including 'Anari', 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Raja Babu', 'Coolie No. 1', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Jeet', 'Raja Hindustani', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', and many more. Kapoor won the Best Actress and Best Actress (Critics) awards at Filmfare for her titular roles in the dramas 'Fiza' and 'Zubeidaa' respectively.

Karisma was last seen in the 'Murder Mubarak'. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.

Karisma will be next seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'.

Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

The Neo-noir series captures the existential angst of these investigators who are on the precipice of an abyss, that's their life.

The series encapsulates themes of depression, irrelevance, addiction, corruption and false appearances.

She will also be seen judging the fourth season of 'India's Best Dancer'.

Kareena on the other hand will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

Both projects were declared box office hits.

She also has Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders'.

