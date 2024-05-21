Look at intriguing trailer of Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla, Harshvardhan Rane starrer 'Savi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 : Building more anticipation among fans, the makers of the upcoming film 'Savi' unveiled the official trailer of the movie.

The film stars Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. The poster shows two sides of Divya's character: one with an innocent smile on her face and the other with a gun in her hand.

Taking to X, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the trailer and captioned it, "

The trailer shows Divya portrays Savi, a housewife who is forced to take action after her husband, played by Harshvardhan, is imprisoned for a crime he did not commit. Anil's character assists her in breaking into the prison and rescuing her spouse from death threats that emerge within.

Recently, announcing the trailer date, the makers unveiled a poster of the film.

The poster showcases Harshvardhan Rane trapped in a jail at the centre, while on one side Divya, who looks cheerful, on the other, she has a bloody nose, hinting at the intense and thrilling adventure in the movie.

While talking about her role, Divya shared, "My role in 'Savi' is unlike anything I've done before. Essaying this character was both challenging and intriguing and because the character is very layered, you will see different shades and sides of Savi."

"The depth of her resilience and the intensity of her journey truly captivated me. And can't wait for you'll to see the trailer. It's a high-octane thriller and I'm so happy with the response we received on the teaser. I'm confident that the film will keep everyone on the edge of their seats," she added.

The film was initially titled 'Savi: A Bloody Housewife'.

Earlier, the makers of the upcoming film unveiled its teaser. It opens with Divya's character making a bold confession, stating her intentions to break someone out of a high-security prison in London, describing it as a fortress. This sets the stage for an intense and action-packed story that is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles.

The film is slated to hit cinemas on May 31, 2024.

