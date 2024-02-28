Look at intriguing trailer of Hindi podcast Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 : Makers of the new season of the Hindi podcast series Marvel's 'Wastelanders: Wolverine' on Wednesday unveiled the trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Audible India treated fans with the video and captioned it, "Join Wolverine on an epic audio adventure as Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine, a Hindi Audible Original arrives exclusively on @audible_in, March 13!. Voiced by @sharadkelkar as Wolverine, @mipalkarofficial as Sofia and @neelamkotharisoni as Jean Grey, get ready for thrills, chills and Snikt!"

Set in a gritty post-apocalyptic world, Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine follows the journey of Logan, aka Wolverine, as he navigates Wastelands, grappling with his past while fighting to survive in a world where hope is a rare commodity. Voiced by Sharad Kelkar, Wolverine's journey is brought to life with unparalleled intensity and deep emotion, drawing listeners deep into the heart of his resistance.

The new season, Marvel's 'Wastelanders: Wolverine' will be launched on March 13, with Sharad Kelkar as Wolverine, joined by Mithila Palkar as Sofia, Neelam Kothari as Jean Grey, Aadil Khan as Captain America, Vijay Vikram Singh as Professor X/Charles Xavier, Chandan Roy Sanyal as Crossbones, Aalekh Sangal as Red Skull, Chetanya Adib as Cyclops, Abish Mathew as Kevin and Sachin Kumbhar as Bucky.

The official plot of the audio project reads, "Thirty years ago, Super Villains won. After killing the Avengers, the X-Men, and nearly every other Super Hero, the Red Skull took over the United States. Since that day, a traumatized Wolverine has wandered in a daze of survivor's guilt and self-loathing over his feelings of failure to protect his fellow X-Men and their mutant students."

"Wolverine encounters Sofia, a young mutant in-hiding and vows to transport her into the safe hands of estranged former X-Men Kitty Pryde and Rachel Summers. When the Red Skull and his top lieutenant Crossbones frame Wolverine and escalate anti-mutant sentiment to dangerous new levels, our hero realizes that his only option may be to face Red Skull and his savage allies head on. But a shocking, terrible truth may destroy Wolverine first," the plot further read.

The English language version of Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine was written and directed by Jenny Turner Hall, with sound design by Michael Odmark and Daniel Brunell, and original music by Rhett Miller and John Burdick. The new season of the Hindi version will be out on Audible on March 13.

