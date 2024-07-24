Look at new characters in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' season 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 : Keeping fans on their toes, makers of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teased fans by introducing new characters joining the highly awaited Season 2 ahead of this year's much-anticipated San Diego Comic-Con.

The sprawling new additions to the J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation includes the great dwarf Narvi (played by Kevin Eldon), elven map-maker from Eriador- Camnir (played by Calam Lynch), elven archer from Lindon named Rian (played by Selina Lo) and Mirdania (played by Amelia Kenworthy) who is is a protege of master craftsman Celebrimbor.

Narvi, (played by Kevin Eldon)

The great dwarf, Narvi, was described by J.R.R. Tolkien as a "craftsman," a dwarf expert in smithing, and a close friend of Celebrimbor. Together, they created the famous Doors of Durin, on the west side of Khazad-dum.

Owain Arthur, who returns as Prince Durin IV of the kingdom of Khazad-dum said, "He's weaving in and out of the action throughout the season. He's only mentioned in Tolkien's appendices, and he's described as a great craftsman. J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay had little to go on, but I think we have successfully turned this footnote into a flesh-and-blood character. As well as being this fantastic architect, we see in season 2 that he's an adviser as well. He's the right-hand man of King Durin."

Speaking about his character as Narvi, Eldon said, "Narvi has an interesting journey in season 2, as the king increasingly falls under the power of the rings. These rings are getting under his skin; he's becoming less logical and showing signs of madness. So Narvi has to make a very difficult choice about whether he obeys his natural instinct, which is to be loyal and to follow the king's wishes or to abandon that very basic requirement of his life and instead show more loyalty to Khazad-dum? He gets to a point where he has to leap one way or the other. I'm not going to tell you what he chooses, but it's certainly a dilemma for him."

Camnir's (portrayed by Calam Lynch)

Camnir's originality is unclear but he is known as an expert elven map-maker, with a particular expertise in navigating the woods of Eriador. After unforeseen danger requires finding a new path to Eregion, Camnir's bravery will be put to the test when Elrond's band of warrior-elves encounters an unexpected attack on the road: The Barrow-wights.

Rian will play the role of Selina Lo, reputed to be one of the finest archers in Lindon, Rian, one of the members of Elrond's recently formed band of warrior-elves. Her courage, and her aim, will prove invaluable in the fight for Eregion.

Mirdania (played by Amelia Kenworthy)

Mirdania is a protege of master craftsman Celebrimbor, but her loyalty will be tested when an unexpected visitor arrives in Eregion, with the potential to alter the destiny of the Elven-smiths forever.

Set to premiere on August 29 on Prime Video, the action-packed preview showcases the ominous presence of Sauron, portrayed by Charlie Vickers, as he assumes the guise of an elf to aid in the creation of the Rings of Power alongside Celebrimbor, played by Charles Edwards.

Recently, makers unveiled the much-anticipated teaser trailer for Season 2.

The trailer teems with foreboding imagery, featuring menacing creatures and landscapes tainted by darkness, while familiar characters from Season 1 such as Galadriel, Elrond, Arondir, and Isildur prepare for the looming conflict.

Notably, the trailer hints at the enigmatic character known as the Stranger, portrayed by Daniel Weyman, wielding a wooden staff, suggesting a deeper connection to the lore of Middle-earth's wizards, though his identity remains shrouded in mystery.

Additionally, the trailer teases iconic locations and entities from Tolkien's universe, including Mount Doom, the Great Eagles, and the imposing fortress of Barad-dur.

Season 2 of 'The Rings of Power' was filmed in the UK, a departure from the first season's New Zealand setting, and promises to expand upon the rich tapestry of Tolkien's world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor