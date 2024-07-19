Look at new intriguing posters of Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah starrer 'Ulajh'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 : After releasing the intriguing trailer, the makers of the highly anticipated 'Ulajh' starring Janhvi Kapoor, unveiled new posters on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor treated fans with new posters of herself and co-stars.

The first poster features Janhvi looking intense while holding a confidential file in her hand.

The post also gave a sneak peek into each character, featuring Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Meiyang Chang.

"Every whisper is a lie. Every friend is a trap. Every clue is a betrayal," she captioned the post.

As soon as the posters were shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Mind is officially blown. what a trailer."

Another user commented, "Can't Wait."

Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the film promises a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of high-stakes international diplomacy.

The makers recently unveiled the enthralling trailer of 'Ulajh' featuring Janhvi in a pivotal role as Suhana Bhatia, a young diplomat entangled in a web of conspiracy.

Her portrayal challenges stereotypes, addressing the issue of nepotism head-on amidst the complexities of her career-defining assignment at the London embassy. Colleagues doubt her competence, questioning her abilities as mere nepotism, adding layers of tension to the plot.

Gulshan Devaiah joins the cast as a mysterious undercover agent, injecting further suspense into the narrative. The trailer teases a labyrinth of secrets and betrayals, hinting at an internal leak that jeopardizes the lives of undercover agents and throws Suhana into a desperate struggle for survival.

The film also stars Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi.

'Ulajh,' scripted by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, is slated for release on August 2, 2024.

