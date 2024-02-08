Look at Ravi Teja starrer action-packed second trailer of 'Eagle'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 : Building more anticipation ahead of the release, makers of Ravi Teja and Kavya Thapar starrer 'Eagle' unveiled the film's second trailer on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Ravi treated fans with the trailer video and wrote, "See you at the cinemas with #EAGLE."

Ravi plays a ruthless assassin on a mission who has transacted in Turkey, Germany and Japan.

Ravi is hunted by cops and also wanted by the villains. The trailer also introduces the other characters in the story.

As soon as the trailer was released, fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Ravi teja annas next hit."

Another commented, "Last dialogue."

The film is written, directed, and edited by Karthik Gattamneni.

The cast of the film also features Anupama Parameshwaran, Kavya Thapar, Srinivas Avasarala, Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Madhubala, Praneeta Pattnaik, Ajay Ghosh, and Srinivas Reddy among others.

'Eagle' will hit the theatres on February 9. It is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner.

Apart from this, Ravi Teja has teamed up with Harish Shankar for a new film, which is yet-to-be titled.

The particular project will mark Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar's collaboration for the third time. The duo previously worked together on 'Shock' and 'Mirapakay'.

The film will be produced under the banner People Media Factory.

Sharing the update, the production house on X wrote, "The Magical Mass Combo is back [?] Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl and @harish2you reunite for an entertainer This time, the #MassReunion gets spicier Produced by @vishwaprasadtg & @vivekkuchibotla under @peoplemediafcy More details soon!"

The movie will hit the floors soon.

