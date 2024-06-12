Look at Siddhant Chaturvedi, Wamiqa Gabbi's sizzling chemistry in 'Ittefaq'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 : The wait is over! Siddhant Chaturvedi's highly anticipated single 'Ittefaq' is finally unveiled.

Taking to Instagram, Siddhant treated fans with the song video and wrote, "Ittefaq" will keep those eyes locked !Check it out."

The music video, directed by Arjun Varain Singh and composed by OAFF and Savera, showcases a new side of Siddhant alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and their chemistry is undeniable.

His dance moves were choreographed by Ankan Sen and Saahil M Khan.

As soon as the video was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Yeah Baby!"

One of the users commented, "And guys @siddhantchaturvedi is killing it again what moves Rockstar."

Talking about the song, Siddhant said, "Music has always been a huge passion for me. For a long time, I've been finding a way to express myself through singing and songwriting alongside acting and dance. 'Ittefaq' feels like the perfect amalgamation of all these passions. I poured my heart into the creation of this song, and I'm thrilled to finally share it with the world!"

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Siddhant was last seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.

Apart from Siddhant, the film also stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles.

