Look at timeless love story of Ajay Devgn, Tabu in second song 'Ae Dil Zara' from 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 : Following the release of first song 'Tuu', makers of the much-awaited Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' on Monday unveiled the second track 'Ae Dil Zara'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay treated fans with a song video which also features Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar.

This beautiful melody is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Jubin Nautiyal, Amala Chebolu and Rishabh Chaturvedi.

Sharing the song, Ajay wrote, "Timeless love kaisa hota hai? Bilkul #AeDilZara jaisa hota hai. Song out now."

Recently, makers took to their Instagram account to release the first song 'Tuu'.

The song showcased the beautiful chemistry between Ajay and Tabu.

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Javed Ali, the song captures the feeling of young love and the longing to meet again.

The music in the Neeraj Pandey-directorial movie is given by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, and the lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir.

The makers of the film had earlier shared the trailer of the movie.

The trailer starts with a voiceover by Ajay Devgn, who is convinced that no one can separate him from the love of his life (Tabu). However, destiny had different plans. The video then showed visuals of Ajay sitting in a prison.

The trailer also saw Shantanu Maheshwari essaying the role of a young Ajay Devgn romancing the character of Tabu.

Jimmy Sheirgill is also a part of the film.

The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023.

The original soundtrack of the film has been created by the Oscar-winning composer MM Kreem. The lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir.

NH Studioz presents, A Friday Filmworks Production, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir & Shital Bhatia.

The film is set for a theatrical release on July 5, 2024.

Apart from this, Ajay is gearing up for Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop film 'Singham Again'.

'Singham Again' also stars Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

Both projects were declared box office hits.

