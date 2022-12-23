Look Back 2022: Biggest Bollywood controversies of the Year

Ranveer Singh Nude Photoshoot

Posing for a leading international magazine, Ranveer Singh bared it all which created a huge uproar across the country.The

photoshoot was more like paying homage to Burt Reynolds’ iconic 1972 shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine.As there was a huge uproar after Singh shared the photos on social media, a NGO lodged the complaint with the Chembur Police which filed the FIR in July. Singh's nude photos were carried by the international magazine Paper and was later shared on his social media handles -- sparking a national controversy.Ranveer was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 292, 293, 509 and the IT Act, pertaining to the sale of obscene books, objects to young people, word, gesture or acts intended to insult modesty of a woman, and other related charges based on the NGO and Chaube's plea.

The Kashmir Files vs IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid

The Kashmir Files was screened at the Internation Film Festival of India which was held in Goa last month. However, things turned ugly at the closing ceremony of IFFI, when the head of Jury Nadav Lapid addressed the audience and called the film “propaganda, vulgar”.“All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable openly sharing these feelings here with you at this stage. In the spirit of this festival, we can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life,” said Nadav at the festival’s closing ceremony.After that, he was slammed by many including director Vivek Agnihotri, who challenged Nadav to prove how the film is factually wrong.



Liger funding investigation

ED grilled Actor Vijay Deverakonda for more than nine hours in connection with the PMLA case registered after a complaint was filed with the central agency stating that hawala money was invested in the movie ‘Liger’ by a top Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader.According to sources, Vijay was questioned in a case related to an alleged FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999) violation.Earlier on November 17, ED questioned ‘Liger’ producer Charmme Kaur over an alleged FEMA violation.The matter is still being investigated by authorities.

Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Song

The Besharam Rang row has created a political divide as several mainstream BJP leaders, including Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra, spoke against the song and called for action against it. Congress, Trinamool Congress and leaders from many other opposition parties termed this debate as basemess. Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel hit out at Bajrang Dal workers and said they "extort" wearing saffron. “There is a difference between wearing clothes (of certain colours) and embracing (thoughts associated with them). Saints and sadhus embrace (the colour saffron) after leaving their families and society (renouncing material world). Saffron is the colour of flames of fire and signifies sacrifice," Bhupesh Baghel said.The latest to target Shah Rukh Khan in this ongoing row is Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya who said he will burn hah Rukh Khan alive if he ever meets him. The video of him issuing the threat has gone viral. "Today we burnt his posters. The movie Pathhan has insulted the saffron colour. If I find jihadi Shah Rukh Khan anywhere, I will burn him alive."

'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha'

A few days before the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, the Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor-starrer found itself embroiled in a controversy. Hashtags calling for a boycott of the film started trending on social media.As per reports, the boycott hashtag began trending after a section of the Internet dug out bits from Aamir's 2015 interview, where he had spoken about the "growing intolerance" in the country. During an event Aamir had said, "As an individual, as part of this country as a citizen, we read in the papers what is happening, we see it on the news and certainly, I have been alarmed. I can’t deny. I have been alarmed by a number of incidents".He added, "When I chat with Kiran at home, she says ‘Should we move out of India?’ That’s a disastrous and big statement for Kiran to make. She fears for her child. She fears about what the atmosphere around us will be. She feels scared to open the newspapers every day".Later, Aamir had clarified that his remarks were taken out of context and his intention wasn't to harm anyone. "I was hurt and along with me many people have been hurt because of this misunderstanding. I give this credit to the media because you all have twisted my words. I request you all that please don't do this," Aamir said.“Let me tell you that I never said that. I was born in India and I will die in India. I never thought about leaving the country. Neither Kiran nor will I think about it. In fact when I stay away from the country for two weeks I get homesick".