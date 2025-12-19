Look Back 2025: Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein Ranks Among the Year’s Finest Romantic Films

Aanand L Rai and Colour Yellow have delivered yet another masterstroke with Tere Ishk Mein, a film that has firmly established itself as one of 2025's biggest and most beloved love stories. The Dhanush - Kriti Sanon starrer enjoyed a record breaking opening amongst romantic films of the year, signaling at an immediate connect with the audience and anticipation. While the year saw other notable romantic outings such as Saiyaara, which performed well at the box office, Tere Ishk Mein quickly captured the imagination of moviegoers across demographics. With its heartfelt storytelling and authentic performances, Tere Ishk Mein ensured it dominated screens and conversations alike. The film's ability to resonate so deeply, speaks volumes about filmmaker Aanand L Rai's understanding of what modern audiences crave, love stories that feel genuine, rather than formulaic.

As 2025 draws to a close, Tere Ishk Mein stands poised to cap off the year on a decidedly romantic note, reminding audiences why they fall in love with cinema in the first place. The film's sustained box office performance, coupled with word-of-mouth praise, has ensured its place among the year's highest-grossing romantic films. What sets it apart is not just its commercial success but its emotional authenticity, the kind that lingers long after the credits roll. In an era where love stories often rely on tried and tested tropes and predictable arcs, Aanand L Rai's latest offering dares to be different, presenting relationships with the messiness, vulnerability, and warmth that real love embody.

Overall, Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein has beaten the lifetime collections of his cult classic, Raanjhanaa. The Aanand L Rai directorial had collected Rs.87.26 crore at the worldwide box office. And in India, it collected Rs.60.35 crore net (Rs.77.37 crore gross). Going by the strong word of mouth, Tere Ishk Mein is expected to proceed with decent collections this week too. As the film continues to break records every day, the enthusiasm strongly proves that the audience has thoroughly enjoyed the film.