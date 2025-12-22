Look Back 2025: Harnaaz Sandhu to Aaishvary Thackeray: Moist Promising Debutants of the Year

Ahaan Panday

Ahaan Panday made a striking Bollywood debut this year with the romantic drama Saiyaara, which emerged as one of the strongest launches in recent times. The film went on to collect around ₹570–580 crore worldwide. His charm and emotional depth impressed audiences and critics alike, leading to multiple new film projects and major brand collaborations, firmly establishing him as a rising star.



Aneet Padda

Aneet Padda made an impressive debut this year with Saiyaara, delivering one of the most talked-about launches in recent times. The film went on to collect around ₹570–580 crore worldwide. Her performance, screen presence, and natural charm won over audiences, bringing her character to life with ease. The success has already opened doors to new projects and major brand collaborations.

Harnaaz Sandhu



Harnaaz Sandhu made her Bollywood debut with the action-packed Baaghi 4 alongside Tiger Shroff. Her confident performance, striking screen presence, and stunning looks quickly caught audience attention. The debut marked a strong start to her acting journey, positioning her as a promising new face in the industry with growing appeal.

Aaishvary Thackeray

Aaishvary Thackeray made a much-awaited Bollywood debut with Nishaanchi in theatres, followed by Nishaanchi 2 on OTT, both directed by Anurag Kashyap. Taking on a challenging double role for the first time, he mesmerized audiences with his magnetic screen presence and natural energy. With another project already lined up, his debut firmly established him as a promising rising star.