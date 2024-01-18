"Look forward to growing old with you, oops older": Arbaaz Khan wishes wife Shura on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 : Actor Arbaaz Khan shared a mushy picture to wish his wife and make-up artist Shura Khan on her birthday with a sweet note.

Taking to Instagram, Arbaaz penned a note, which read, "Happiest birthday my love Shura. Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you , oops older actually very very old when the universe brought us together it was the best thing that's ever happened to me. From the first date I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with you. You continue to amaze me with your beauty and kindness. Every day I'm reminded that saying " Qubool Hai " to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back ."

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

Raveena Tandon dropped several heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday shura."

Arbaaz and Shura got married in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24 at the latter's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai.

After the ceremony, Arbaaz took to Instagram and announced his sacred union with Shura via a heartfelt Instagram post.

"In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on![?] Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!," he wrote.

The ceremony happened in the presence of close friends and family members.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani but the two called it quits last year.

Reportedly, he met Shura, a makeup artist, on the sets of his upcoming film 'Patna Shukla', which features Ravena Tandon in the lead role.

