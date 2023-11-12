"Look good, feel better, dance a lot tonight": SRK extends Diwali greetings to fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on the occasion of Diwali 2023 extended heartfelt greetings to his fans.

On X, SRK wrote, "This Diwali let's take the opportunity to thank the Lord for the gift he has given us....Life. May we have the strength to show our gratitude and ask for His forgiveness and seek His blessings for happiness. Happy Diwali to all. Look good...feel even better and dance a lot tonight."

People all across the country are all decked up for Diwali. Houses have been decorated with colourful lights, rangolis, and flowers to celebrate the festival of joy.

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year.

This year, Diwali is being celebrated on November 12. Diwali is the festival of lights. It symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki'.

The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2023.

Recently, the makers unveiled 'Dunki Drop 1' which received massive responses from the audience.

The Dunki Drop 1, gives us a glimpse into the world of Rajkumar Hirani, it's a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true.

