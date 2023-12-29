Look what went into making of Prabhas starrer 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 : Actor Prabhas starrer action thriller film 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' has received massive love from the audience and the craze for the film doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon.

While the film is highly praised for the storytelling, the presentation, the characters, and the canvas that is being set up in the grand world of Khansaar, the masses are hailing the action sequences of the film.

The behind-the-scenes video of the action sequence is surfacing on social media.

Every action block in the film is mass-filled, the one action sequence that caters to the masses is the temple fight sequence featuring Prabhas. The sequence lensed by Prashanth Neel pulled heroism to a different level and is highly praised.

One of the fan clubs of Prabhas shared the video on X.

https://twitter.com/ombramaifu6/status/1740388584459485252?s=12

The video gives an insight into the making of the film and the team's efforts.

'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' is unstoppable at the box office as it set a new record by crossing Rs 500 crore at the global level.

Taking to Instagram, Prithviraj Sukumaran on Thursday shared a poster with a new update on the box office collection.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "#SalaarCeaseFire has crossed a massive Rs 500 CRORES at the worldwide box office (GBOC)#SalaarCeaseFireHits500Crs."

Helmed by 'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Despite a massive box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki', the Prabhas and Prithviraj starrer performed well at the box office.

