'Looking at Her Face Makes Me Angry': Malti Chahar, Farrhana Bhatt Engage into Heated Argument Bigg Boss 19, Promo Goes Viral

Farrhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar, where one of the most talked contestant of Bigg Boss 19 last week and it seems that it will continue this week as well. In recent promo a new fight started between Farrhana and Malti, after her massive feuds with Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar got into an argument with Farrhana . During this fight Malti stated that looking at Farrhana's face makes her angry.

Promo begins with Malti indirectly hinting Farrhana and saying, “Iski shakal dekhte hi gussa aati hai mereko." Farrhana listens and says, you should express what you feel, if you keep angry to yourself it is harmful. Small conversation turned into masive fight. Promo cuts to kitchen where Farrhana said that Malti thinks everyone in the house is the same as her, while Malti shouted at her, saying, “Mujhe tere se problem hai. Tu hai meri problem."

Farrhana continued, "Yesterday you called me 'lappu,' when you are the biggest coward in the world." The promo further showed Farrhana stating that Malti initially wanted to connect with Baseer, but upon failing, tried to team up with Amaal. "If not Baseer, then Amaal. But Amaal didn't give her any attention." Malti responded, "I was alone when I came, and I am still alone."

A new fight has erupted in the Bigg Boss house, prompting the show's official handle to ask viewers whose side they're on. The majority of fan comments appear to support Farrhana, with many praising her gameplay and impact on the show. Some users called her a strong player and asserted she's carrying the show. However, Malti's fans accused Farrhana of seeking attention and creating drama for footage.