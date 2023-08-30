"Looking comfortable and pretty": Shah Rukh Khan’s shoutout for Suhana Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 : Shah Rukh Khan, who is busy promoting ‘Jawan,’ found the time to write his daughter Suhana Khan a note of appreciation.

Shah Rukh took to Instagram stories and posted a picture of Suhana. He captioned the picture, “"Lovely to see you in my favourite place Suhana Khan...in front of the camera. Looking comfortable and pretty. Literally glowing. So proud of every you! Uh! But your co-star, the cat maybe needs a bit of a coaching in facing the camera. Haha."

In the picture Suhana can be seen posing for the camera with a cat.

Suhana reshared this on her Instagram Stories and replied, “"I love you Shah Rukh Khan and I'm so excited for what's coming next but I think the cat is purr-fect."

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film ‘Jawan’ which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

A few days ahead of the release of his action thriller ‘Jawan’, actor Shah Rukh Khan visited the famed Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana will be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies'.

The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

'The Archies' marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Yuvraj Menda is also a part of the project. Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will also be seen in the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor