Lootere: Jai Mehta opens up about his directing process

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : Filmmaker Jai Mehta is currently being lauded for his directorial debut 'Lootere'.

Sharing his directorial process, Jai said, "The process that I follow is something I have learnt from Hansal sir that the reason we're casting an actor is to see what they can bring to the table. Actors are our immediate collaborators and also the makers of the show along with us. In a scene in Lootere where Vivek Gomber's character meets Rajat's character who is the Captain of the ship for the first time, it was written differently but we asked them to do what they think they should do. I'm an actor's director, so we enact the scene with our actors first and then I tell my cinematographer on how the actors are going to do the scene so let's frame it accordingly."

Elaborating more on what he has learnt from his father, Jai added, "I take his feedback and opinions really seriously and it matters not just to me but to everyone on the set. He comes with a lot of experience and when I co-directed the series Scam with him, my learning curve was huge even though I had assisted him in so many films before. I still have so much to learn from him. He is always calm on sets, I have never seen him lose his cool."

'Lootere' is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

