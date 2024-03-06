'Lootere’ trailer brews deadly concoction of power, deceit and pirate attacks

Mumbai, March 6 The trailer of the upcoming streaming series ‘Lootere’ was unveiled on Wednesday.

The trailer shows a thrilling set-up of a cargo ship being intercepted by Somali pirates.

The series stars a talented ensemble including, Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Aamir Ali, among others.

The trailer, which is two minutes and 11 seconds in length, throws the viewers directly into chaos, as it begins with a pirate attack on a ship originating from Ukraine. The pirates soon take hold of the entire ship and take the crew as hostages. Just when things go south, enters the president of a port authority, who has his own ulterior motives as he looks to benefit from the pirate attack on the ship which is enroute his port.

Images of pirates torturing and killing the crew flash on screen as the narrative picks up the pace in the trailer. It all adds up and the final imagery shows the brave navy officials penetrating the ship and neutralising the pirates.

The series, which has shades of the Tom Hanks-starrer ‘Captain Phillips’, has been directed by Jai Mehta, with Hansal Mehta serving as the showrunner.

The series follows Rajat Kapoor as the ship captain and his struggle with a criminal legacy of pirates.

Talking about the show, Rajat said: “ ‘Lootere’ has been quite a journey, both outwards and inwards. For someone like me, who has never been on a ship, to play the captain of the ship was an adventure and a delight. We were trapped in our own ship by the pirates and the ship-crew, which is already like a family -- got even closer. Moreover, the crew making the series became a family in South Africa for a few months.”

He further mentioned, “Long and hard days of being in the sea, in a ship, is huge but at the same time, cramped. ‘Lootere’ was this, coming together of the opposites and everything came together thanks to the real captain, Jai Mehta.”

Showrunner Hansal Mehta shared that while there have been several airborne hijack stories, ‘Lootere’ stands out, for its setting in the sea and its expansive canvas -- a vast ocean, an alien country, an intimidating vessel and a band of menacing pirates.

“With this show, our attempt is to bring a story of power and greed spiralling into an international hijacking crisis and the attempts of the crew to escape it. The story is bound to take the audience on an emotional as well as a thrilling adventure. Working with Jai in his capacity as an independent director has been nothing but a terrific experience,” he said.

Director Jai Mehta said: "In developing 'Lootere', our ambition was to redefine the traditional hijacking genre by infusing it with a unique perspective. As a filmmaker, I am aware of our role in moulding perceptions through our creations. It was imperative for us to present a nuanced depiction that encompasses not only the experiences of the victims but also the human aspects of the pirates and the people of Somalia. Collaborating once again with Hansal Sir, I am convinced that 'Lootere', just like ‘Scam 1992', will deliver an unforgettable viewing experience to audiences everywhere.”

‘Lootere’ will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on March 22.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor