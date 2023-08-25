‘Lord of The Rings: The War of The Rohirrim’ release date postponed

Washington DC [US], August 25 : The makers of the upcoming animated film ‘Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’ have now moved its April 2024 release date to December 2024.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, the move stems from a chain reaction of Warner Bros re-dating Thursday, spurred by ‘Dune: Part Two’ moving from November 3 this year to March 15, 2024, which pushed that financier and producer’s other title, ‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’, from that date to April 12, 2024.

The 'Dune' delay comes as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue to drag on. Due to the strike, actors may not do presser for any struck film.

Talking about ‘Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim’, the film is helmed by Kenji Kamiyama, is set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original New Line Lord of the Rings trilogy. Those Peter Jackson movies, in addition to his Hobbit trilogy, always played the December year-end holiday period, as per Deadline.

The film will now face a clash with Sony’s reboot of ‘The Karate Kid’.

The War of the Rohirrim centres on the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the mighty King of Rohan, a character from the appendix of JRR Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Succession actor Brian Cox will provide the voice of the protagonist, reported Deadline.

