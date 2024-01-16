Lori Harvey drops pictures from her "intimate Birthday dinner"

Los Angeles [US], January 16 : American model Lori Harvey took to Instagram and shared pictures from her birthday celebration on Monday night.

She captioned the post, "All I wanted for my birthday was an intimate dinner at home with some of my favourite people. My heart is very full."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2JEIEivOPh/?img_index=1

She wore a green and black velvet mini dress.

Harvey styled her appearance with a curly hairstyle. She complemented the ensemble with black sandals, diamond stud earrings, and two diamond rings.

She also shared photos with her brothers, Wynton Brycelon Ali and Broderick Jr., as well as friends like Hailey Beiber.

Harvey appeared in two more photos with her pink birthday cake, one of which shows her beaming down at it, and another of her eating the pink frosting.

Prior to the images with her friends and family, Harvey published a series of solo pictures.

Harvey smiled for the camera during her Monday morning Instagram post, basking in the joy of her birthday.

"Brought in 27 with a full heart and an overwhelming feeling of gratitude. Thank you guys for all the birthday lov," she captioned the first Instagram post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2InGj7S6gA/?img_index=1

Lori recently shared with People how she's grown more comfortable in her skin as she gets older. "[I am] just more confident in who I am. So now I just embrace it. Embrace it all," she said. "Take it all in and really own it."

She also told People that her personality has changed over time.

"Honestly, just as I'm growing, I always look back and I'm like, 'Wow, I don't even remember that person.' But like, 'Okay, love this. And we love the growth,'" said the model.

