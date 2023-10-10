Lori Harvey shares adorable picture with boyfriend Damson Idris

Washington [US], October 10 : American model Lori Harvey shared an adorable picture with her boyfriend and British actor Damson Idris.

The 26-year-old model took to Instagram Story on Sunday to share the picture.

In the mirror selfie taken by Harvey, she can be seen a hug to Idris.

Steve Harvey's youngest daughter made her relationship with the 'Snowfall' star public for the first time on January 13, this year, when the two were spotted leaving a party hand-in-hand.

Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Justin and Hailey Beiber, Kendall Jenner, Idris' close friend Daniel Kaluuya, and others attended the event.

Idris also shared a photo of the model to honour her happy day.

He added a photo of the two of them cuddling up on a sofa, kissing her on the cheek. "Happy Birthday Nunu," the actor wrote.

The couple has been sighted out and about multiple times since their initial public appearance.

They made their first red carpet appearance together in February at Idris Elba's 'Snowfall' event.

While they've been seen at premieres and birthday parties, the two were also sighted in London this spring, when they joined the crowds for Beyonce's concert in May 2023, and then at the Serpentine Summer Party in June.

In addition to visiting Idris' home country of England, they were photographed vacationing together on a hired yacht with the Harvey family in Saint-Tropez.

The couple strolled through the French town and held hands on the beach while in the seaside resort on the French Riviera.

Idris was first spotted with Harvey in December 2022, after the model split from boyfriend Michael B. Jordan in June 2022.

A source close to Harvey told PEOPLE at the time of her separation from Jordan that she wasn't ready to commit and that she is very focused on her career.

Prior to meeting Harvey, the actor told GQ in 2022 that he was unmarried at the time, but had previously been in a nine-year relationship.

