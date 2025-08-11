Lori Harvey to be seen in 'Reasonable Doubt' season 3

Los Angeles [US], August 11 : Lori Harvey will be seen in a pivotal role in the Onyx Collective legal drama 'Reasonable Doubt'.

As per Variety, Harvey will be seen playing the role of Chelsea, a character described as "an unpredictable force with a troubled past that resurfaces to challenge Jax (Emayatzy Corinealdi) in unexpected ways."

Harvey is a philanthropist and the president and CEO of Lori Harvey Enterprises, which houses her skincare and swimwear brands, SKN and Yevrah Swim. She landed her first TV role in the 2024 mini series, "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist."

'Reasonable Doubt' also features Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey and Joseph Sikora. Previously announced recurring guest stars for the third season include Morris Chestnut, Kyle Bary, Rumer Willis, Brandee Evans, Richard Brooks, April Parker Jones, Keith Arthur Bolden and Kash Doll, as per Variety.

The third season of "Reasonable Doubt " is said to follow Jax "taking on a new client after a tumultuous season of fighting to save her best friend from a life sentence while healing from her own deadly affair. When a former child star finds himself in a heap of trouble, Jax seizes the opportunity to spice up her daily routine."

