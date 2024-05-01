"Losing was better": Ethan Hawke shares Denzel Washington's advice after Oscar loss

Washington [US], May 1 : Ethan Hawke has revealed the sage advice he received from his 'Training Day' co-star Denzel Washington after losing at the 2002 Academy Awards, shedding light on Washington's unique perspective on awards and recognition.

As per People magazine, Hawke recently appeared on an episode of 'Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?', where he recounted Wallace's inquiry about Washington's whispered words of wisdom at the Oscars, to which Hawke emphasised Washington's belief that awards should not define one's status but rather elevate the status of the award itself.

Reflecting on Washington's mindset, Hawke remarked, "You don't want an award to improve your status you want to improve the award's status. That's the way he thinks."

He underscored how Washington's approach to accolades is not centred on personal validation but on the broader significance of recognition within the industry.

Addressing his loss at the Oscars, where he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor but ultimately lost to Jim Broadbent, Hawke expressed gratitude for the experience of being among esteemed colleagues.

He shared that sitting alongside Washington and being nominated alongside actors like Ian McKellen made him feel like a winner regardless of the outcome.

Hawke also praised Washington's unparalleled talent, likening him to Babe Ruth in the realm of acting.

He highlighted Washington's dedication to his craft and the profound impact of witnessing his process on aspiring actors like himself.

As Hawke gears up for the release of his latest film, 'Wildcat,' which he directed and co-wrote, he took a moment to commend his daughter Maya Hawke's talent.

Maya stars in the movie as writer Flannery O'Connor, showcasing her multifaceted artistic abilities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor