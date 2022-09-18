"Lost my greatest source of inspiration", says Ranvir Shorey as his father Krishan Dev passes away

Ranvir Shorey's father, filmmaker Krishan Dev Shorey passed away at the age of 92. On Saturday, the actor shared the news on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' actor posted a picture of his dad along with a message.

He called his father his greatest inspiration.

He wrote, "My beloved father, Krishan Dev Shorey, passed away peacefully last night at the ripe old age of 92, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He leaves behind wonderful memories and many admirers. I have lost my greatest source of inspiration and protection."

As soon as the news was shared, Ranvir's fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section.

Actor Divya Dutta wrote, "Heartfelt condolences."

Director Abhishek Kapoor dropped a comment. He wrote, "Deepest condolences brother."

Ranvir's co-star Mallika Sherawat wrote, "Heartfelt condolences, Rest In Peace."

One of the user wrote, "Sorry for your loss - Strength & Courage to deal with these tough times to you & your family @ranvirshorey Sir , May he rest in peace."

Director Krishan Dev Shorey a.k.a KD Shorey directed 'Maha-Yuddh' in 1988 featuring Gulshan Grover, Mukesh Khanna, Kader Khan, and Paresh Rawal.

Krishan Dev also produced movies including 'Be-Reham' (1980), 'Bad Aur Badnaam' (1984) and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranvir will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif which is all set to hit the theatres on April 23, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

