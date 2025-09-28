"Lot of grey in my beard": Ranbir Kapoor's candid reaction to birthday wishes from fans, daughter Raha steal the attention

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 : Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has turned a year older, celebrating his 43rd birthday on Sunday, September 28.

In a heartwarming response, Ranbir shared a special video and thanked all his fans and well-wishers for their greetings.

Shared on the Instagram handle of the actor's lifestyle brand 'ARKS', Ranbir, in the video, said, "Hi, I want to take this moment to say thank you to all of you for all the love and wishes coming on my birthday. I am 43 years old today, as you can see a lot of grey in my beard. It keeps increasing year by year. A lot of gratitude in my heart for my family, my friends, for my work, and mostly for all of you. Thank you so much for making me feel so special."

As Ranbir Kapoor poured out his heart, expressing gratitude, it seemed like the actor's daughter, Raha Kapoor, had all the attention.

At one point, a kid could be heard calling out in the background while Ranbir remained composed, leaving fans convinced that the father-daughter duo were together at the time.

Earlier in the day, Neetu Kapoor extended a heartwarming birthday wish for her son, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram story, Neetu shared an adorable picture with Ranbir and Alia Bhatt, showing the trio enjoying a family moment.

"Happy birthday my love. So grateful and blessed to have you," Neetu wrote.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also dedicated a string of pictures to celebrate his birthday. With an unseen childhood photo that featured a very young Ranbir and Riddhima with their parents, the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, she wrote, "To the rockstar of our family. Happy Birthday Rans Love you."

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War,' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He will also play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited two-part epic 'Ramayana'.

Ranbir was most recently seen in the Netflix show 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' in a cameo role.

