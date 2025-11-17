"Lot of my work isn't something my child should watch in next 10-15 years": Sumeet Vyas

By Palash Srivastava

New Delhi [India], November 17 : Actor Sumeet Vyas shared his point of view on his choices regarding work and his approach towards parenting, admitting that he never "consciously" chose projects depending on whether his child could watch them.

Sumeet Vyas is one of the versatile actors who has played lead roles in movies and OTT series, including 'Afwaah', 'Permanent Roommates', 'Tripling', 'Bambai Meri Jaan', 'Detective Sherdil', 'English Vinglish' and others.

While talking to ANI, contrary to most actors who might consider the suitability of their work for younger audiences, Sumeet Vyas admitted that conscious decisions in this regard have never affected his choice of projects.

When asked if fatherhood has changed his creative approach towards films, Sumeet Vyas said, "I wouldn't say, consciously I've chosen anything thinking of that, to be very honest. Maybe subconsciously, it has played on my mind - would I be okay if my kid watched it?"

The actor also acknowledged that the majority of his films and series are not suitable for his child to watch in many years to come, while referring to the mature target audience of his project choices.

"A lot of my work isn't something my child can watch now, and probably shouldn't in the next 10-15 years," added Sumeet Vyas.

However, the 'Tripling' actor also believes that he has not made any "bold" or "experimental" choices in his career, that may influence his child or the younger generation.

He continued, "Actually, I don't think I've made such bold choices, to be very honest. I don't think I have chosen projects which really push the boundaries or which have been so experimental. I would love to at some point, though."

Sumeet Vyas, who welcomed a baby boy in 2020, hopes that his son develops an open mind towards the variety of stories in the world of OTT and mainstream cinema.

"I feel, as my kid is growing up, I would want him to be open as a human being to be able to accept different kinds of stories. I'm very open in my house like that. There are no rules, everybody should do whatever they feel like doing and everybody should live the life they want to live. That's very important. That is the only rule," said Sumeet Vyas.

He added, "So that's why I don't think it has ever crossed my mind that I'm choosing this project - will my son like it or not? I mean, if he doesn't like it, he's just going to tell me 'I don't like it'. I'd be okay with it."

Sumeet Vyas will be next seen in the series 'Ziddi Ishq', which is created and directed by Raj Chakraborty.

The series is set in Bengal and follows Mehul (played by Aaditi Pohankar), a young woman whose love for Shekhar Da (Parambrata Chattopadhyay) turns into obsession after his sudden death.

When his death is dismissed as suicide, she sets out to find the truth, leading to a chain of events tangled in secrets, betrayal, and revenge.

Sumeet Vyas plays the antagonist in the film. The series will begin streaming on JioHotstar from November 21.

