Louis Tomlinson's sister Lottie undergoes emergency surgery in Abu Dhabi

Washington, DC [US], June 19 : Louis Tomlinson's sister, Lottie Tomlinson, is recovering after undergoing emergency surgery during a trip to Abu Dhabi.

Lottie, on Thursday, took to her Instagram Stories to share that she had fallen ill on her flight to the UAE.

"So I didn't expect to start my trip like this. But I'm just grateful that I'm recovering now. I fell quite ill on the way here on the plane with really bad stomach pains," she said from her hospital bed as reported by People.

After landing, her condition worsened, and she began vomiting. Lottie explained that a doctor first placed her on a drip, but the pain didn't go away. She was then sent to the hospital, where doctors discovered she had appendicitis.

"Long story short, I went to the doctor and they put me on a drip. But it wasn't helping the stomach pains. So they sent me to hospital, where I discovered that I had appendicitis," she said.

"So it needed surgery straight away. So last night I had surgery to remove my appendix, and it all went well," Lottie told her followers.

Lottie also went on to thank the hospital staff for taking care of her. She also posted a photo showing her fiance, Lewis Burton, and their son Lucky, 2, in the hospital room. Lottie and Burton also have a 5-month-old daughter named Flossie.

"Hopefully I can make a speedy recovery and enjoy our last few days here," she wrote.

