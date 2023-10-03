“Love being larger-than-life action star!”: Salman Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : Superstar Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming action-thriller film ‘Tiger 3’.

Recently, the makers shared a glimpse of the world of ‘Tiger 3’ titled ‘Tiger Ka Message’ which received a massive response from the fans.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif.

2023 is also a special year for the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ as this year he completed 35 years in the film industry.

Celebrating his 35 years in cinema with ‘Tiger 3’, Salman said, “People who have loved me since my debut, made me realise on social media that I have completed 35 years in cinema! It is a very special moment for me, filled with nostalgia, love, so much joy and also the pain when things didn’t go as per plan. But I have loved every minute of my journey in the Hindi film industry.”

He added, “I’m glad to celebrate this personal milestone with the release of Tiger 3! I know that my fans love to see me doing action and I hope Tiger 3 is the perfect gift that they have been waiting for!”

Salman also revealed that he loves being the larger-than-life hero in films.

He said, “I love the action genre, I love being the larger-than-life action star. It’s fun! I love doing big action spectacles and Tiger 3 is as big as it can get. The story of the film is something that I loved a lot and I’m certain that we will catch everyone by surprise with it.”

In ‘Tiger Ka Message’, it was revealed that Salman aka Tiger is in peril after being framed as Enemy Number 1 of India.

This video sets up the plot of the film that will show how Tiger goes on a life-threatening mission to hunt down his enemies in this vengeful action entertainer. Tiger wants to clear his name for his country, for his family and he won’t stop at nothing!

‘Tiger 3’ is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali this year.

