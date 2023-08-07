"Love does not accept any border...": director Anil Sharma on Pakistani citizen Seema Haider case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 : 'Gadar 2' cast including Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Anil Sharma and Manish Wadhwa attended the music launch event of ‘Gadar 2’ in Ghaziabad.

Talking about the Pakistani citizen Seema Haider case, director Anil Sharma told ANI, “It's a good thing. the journey must go on. Either one goes from here or comes here from there. I think the border should be finished. Everything should become India, become one country so that the problem will end. Crores of rupees are getting wasted. That's why there is also dialogue in my film also. But, the pictures only give an impression but they are getting inspired by their love, love knows no boundaries.”

He added, "Love does not accept any border, love is beyond any border. But, every man, every country has its own things, I will not be able to tell too much at this time."

Actor Manish Wadhwa said, “It should not be a thought...it should be that it is now an art for the entire world, I believe. Art is not dependent on any country, nor is it bound by any boundary. Birds and people do not need visas or passports to come and go, so that is art, and I believe this is my idea of art. Everyone else has their own things, their own principles, and such things do happen from time to time. Seema has crossed the line, and it's a very different experience.”

Talking about the trailer of 'Gadar 2' it shows amazing performances and powerful dialogues, and the iconic hand pump. The three-minute-long trailer showcases Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy, set amidst the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971 and Tara Singh going all the way to Pakistan to save his kid, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Before releasing the official teaser online, the makers of the film attached the teaser with 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' which was re-released in the theatres on June 9.

Director Anil Sharma said, "We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries."

