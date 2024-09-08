"Love grows in respect...": Sonakshi, Zaheer celebrate their first Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal celebrated their first Ganesh Chaturthi as married couple.

On Sunday, Sonakshi took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video of the festivities.

The video captures Sonakshi and Zaheer performing the aarti and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Love grows in respect, when a couple honors each others beliefs in true harmony...Our first Ganpati after shaadi.#GaneshChathurthi."

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23 this year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding.

The wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that commenced on September 7 and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi.

This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrated Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Devotees welcomed Ganesh idols into their homes, offered prayers, and visited the colourful pandals. The streets were filled with the sounds of devotion and joy, as people came together to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and heart. The colourful decorations, lively chants, and the fragrance of sweets added to the festive spirit that could be felt everywhere.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, 'Kakuda' is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.

