'Love In Ukraine' maker's track 'Rakshabandhan' celebrates the emotions of togetherness

Mumbai, Aug 11 'Love In Ukraine' filmmaker Nitin Kumar Gupta talks about his latest music video 'Rakshabandhan' which depicts the story of a brother and sister who were separated during childhood days.

He has composed, directed and also acted in the music video. The song has been written by Shadab Akhtar and sung by Rani Indrani Sharma.

Nitin talks about the song filmed aboard a luxury cruise ship: "It was during a recce trip for my upcoming action film 'Cruise' that the idea of this music video struck me. It is my first ever non-film music video. Lyricist Shadab Akhtar came up with some very touching lines which inspired me to compose the song in a completely traditional style and instrumentation."

"Rani Indrani Sharma sang it with a beautiful understanding that made the emotions of every line stand out. French-Algerian model Abir Benchaa and the child actor Kristine were a delight to work with."

On the work front, Nitin is busy with his upcoming film 'L.A.C'. Talking about the same, he says: "We have screened the film for the army panel and have our fingers crossed that they will approve of the film which shows the bravery and sacrifices of our border troops in hostile terrain and weather."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor