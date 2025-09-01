‘Love in Vietnam’ Becomes First Indian Film to Premiere on 10,000 Screens in China

The heart-wrenching musical love saga Love in Vietnam is all set for a theatrical domestic release on 12th September 2025. A Rahhat Shah Kazmi directorial, the film marks the first cinematic collaboration between India and Vietnam, and even before its mega India release, it has secured 10,000 screens in China, making it a historic moment for Indian Cinema. Earlier films like Secret Superstar and 12th Fail were released in China after their Indian release, with business analysis conducted at the Indian box office. The mega Chinese production giant Shanghai YC Media and Film has acquired the rights for the theatrical release of the film in China. Shot across picturesque locations in Vietnam and India's heartland, Punjab, Love in Vietnam is a tale of unflinching love and friendship, with music that touches your inner soul. The China release is scheduled to take place during the joyous festival of Christmas.

Talking about this massive deal, the Director of the film, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, shares, "Love in Vietnam has been a dream project. We have put our heart and soul into this film, and it is truly a matter of pride as we have created history by acquiring 10,000 screens in China even before our India release." Umesh Kumar Bansal, CBO, Zee Studios shares,"Love in Vietnam is a touching love story and a film that we truly believe in. Love is something that transcends across countries and continents and Love in Vietnam perfectly does that. The film shall release in China across 10,000 screens during Christmas 2025 which is historic."

Jessica Zhen, Partner - International Film Distribution Division at Shanghai YC Media & Film, shared, "When Love in Vietnam came to us at Shanghai YC Media & Film, it initially sparked an interest from us for the China market, as the story is inspired by the bestseller book Madonna in a Fur Coat and marks the first successful Vietnam-India film collaboration. Later, when our team watched the film’s rough cut, we became so attached to it. It is not just a film, but a journey of emotions that touches your heart, irrespective of language and cultural barriers. We are very excited and are gearing up for a big theatrical release in China, this Christmas" Girish Johar, Head of Distribution & Revenues at Zee Studios, shared, "Love in Vietnam is such an indigenous story with an international touch. We strongly believe in it is a story that will touch & resonate audiences across the globe, and with this historic acquisition, we aim to reach Bollywood movie fanatics in China as well."