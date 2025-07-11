Love is at the courts! Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupathi spotted at Wimbledon 2025

London [UK], July 11 : Former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi and actor Lara Dutta on Friday enjoyed some time together at a tennis court, watching the Wimbledon Championship.

Taking to Instagram, Lara posted several pictures from the match between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz.

"A date with the husband (Red heart emoji). The best of tennis 2025...... #wimbledon @mbhupathi," she captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DL-cDE4N5-t/?img_index=1

The two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is just one win away from a hat-trick of Wimbledon titles, advancing to his third title clash following a hard-fought win against American Taylor Fritz on Friday. Alcaraz managed to avoid the fifth set, defeating Fritz by 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6).

Competing at a sunbaked Centre Court, Alcaraz secured 88 per cent of his first-serve points and was pushed to his limits several times during the two hours and 48 minutes clash. There was a brief slump during the closing of the second set, but he activated his big match mode to craft a comeback in the third set.

Then in the fourth-set tie break, he saved two set points at 4/6 and secured four successive points to secure a victory. One more win could make him just the fifth-ever to secure a hat-trick of Wimbledon titles.

"It was a really difficult match, as always, when I have to play against Taylor. Even tougher with the conditions, it was really hot today," Alcaraz said as quoted by ATP's official website.

"I am just really happy with everything that I have done today. I dealt with the nerves, playing here in a semi-final is not easy. I am really proud of the way I stayed calm and thought clearly. I am pleased about my level today," he added.

Currently on his career-best 24-match win streak, Alcaraz is also aiming to join legendary Bjorn Borg as the second player of the Open Era to secure a French Open and Wimbledon double in successive year, with Borg having achieved that from 1978-1980.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor