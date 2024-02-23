Love is in the air! Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani reach Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 : After a dreamy wedding in Goa, newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are back to the bay. On Friday, Mr and Mrs Bhagnani were snapped at the Mumbai airport.

Rakul and Jackky all smile as they pose for paps in traditional ensembles.

Rakul looked beautiful in a yellow Anarkali set with a golden dupatta.

Jackky, on the other hand, opted for cream-coloured kurta pyjamas.

The couple were seen distributing hampers to paparazzi and the media as they showered their love on them.

Rakul and Jackky are going to throw a welcome party in Mumbai.

Speaking toon Thursday, Jackky's producer-father Vashu Bhagnani shared details about his son's fairytale wedding, saying, "The marriage went off well by God's grace, in keeping with all sacred rituals. All the guests were very happy with how the ceremony went. Two families have now come together by the grace of the Almighty."

Revealing Jackky and Rakul's post-wedding plans, he said, "Since some of the invitees could not attend the wedding due to some reasons, we have planned a welcome reception at our residence in Mumbai."

The couple will be leaving for their honeymoon after the release of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', informed Bhagnani senior.

"Bade miyan (Vashu) ka order hai jaise hi film (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan) release hogi dusre din flight pakdo aur ek mahine ke liye honeymoon karke aao (It is Bade Miyan's wish that the day after the film is released, he should take a flight out (with his new bride) for a month-long honeymoon," Vashu told ANI.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2024.

Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Goa on Wednesday. Both looked stunning as they started the new chapter of their life.

Rakul donned a beautiful Tarun Tahiliani lehenga. While Bhagnani chose an ivory chikankari sherwani designed by Tahiliani. The ensemble also included a pleated stole. The meticulously hand-embroidered design makes his outfit just look perfect for the special day.

The exquisite lehenga that Rakul wore for her wedding was embellished with hand-embroidered floral patterns. Pearls and crystals adorned the sheer sleeves of her blouse.

The light pink base looked great with the contrasting floral pattern. She completed her bridal look with polki jewellery. She opted for a dewy base and tinted pink lips to channel the minimalist bride look.

The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on Eid 2024.

