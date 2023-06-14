Love is in the air: Ram Charan shares picture with wife Upasana on anniversary, calls it "awesome 11 years"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 : Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni celebrated 11 years of marital bliss today and to mark this special occasion the RRR actor dropped an adorable couple picture.

Ram Charan took to Instagram and shared a sweet post for his wife.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CteN5QxhKX2/

In the picture, Ram Charan can be seen planting a kiss on the side of Upasana's forehead while she looked at the camera lens.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "It's been an awesome 11 years."

One of the users wrote, "Happy wedding anniversary both of you. Made for each other."

"Happy Wedding Anniversary Anna & Vadina," another commented.

Dating for several years, the duo tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and since then they have been sticking with each other in thick and thin.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana announced their pregnancy in December 2022.

"With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)," the couple announced.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be seen in director Shankar's upcoming action film 'Game Changer' opposite actor Kiara Advani.

'Game Changer' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth. The film is slated to release this year.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor