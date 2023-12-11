"Love, ishq, mohabbat, pyaar...yeh sabka izhaar karne mein hum waqt laga dete hain": SRK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to spread love with his new film 'Dunki'.

On Monday, he unveiled a new song 'O Maahi' from the movie.

In the video, Dunki's lead pair Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu determined to brave whatever life throws at them as they travel through a desert. The two can be seen embracing love while crossing the border illegally.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0tiw2rInjS/?hl=en

Sharing the song's link, SRK penned a few words on the importance of love in life.

"Love, ishq, mohabbat, pyaar...yeh sabka izhaar karne mein hum waqt laga dete hain. Sometimes we don't get the chance. Sometimes we don't find the words. This song is dedicated to all the lovers who feel like this...So say it Now...Today...Tomorrow, and Everyday...Mere Ishq pe Haq hua tera...Lo mein qayamat tak hua tera..." with this song. Make this your love song...my lover friends," he wrote.

'Dunki' is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

Recently, the makers unveiled Dunki's official trailer titled 'Dunki: Drop 4' which offers a peek into the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train, setting the tone for the adventure that lies ahead. The video unit introduces the wonderfully whimsical characters starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friends - Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.'Dunki' is all set to hit the theatres on December 21.

Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani are also a part of the film.

