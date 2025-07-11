Love meets realities of adulting in 'Gutar Gu’ season 3 trailer

Mumbai, July 11 The trailer for the upcoming season of the streaming show ‘Gutar Gu’ was unveiled on Friday. It promises the return of the relatable world of teenage romance, now challenged by adult realities.

The 3rd season brings back Ashlesha Thakur and Vishesh Bansal in their roles. The trailer offers a glimpse into the couple’s evolving world, picking up right where the last chapter ended.

Talking about the new season, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Producer, Sikhya Entertainment, said in a statement, “At Sikhya we’ve loved and championed Saqib Pandor’s world of Gutar Gu. Now in its 3rd season, Ashlesha and Vishesh continue to bring honesty and relatability to adulting with your ‘Pehla Pyaar’. Every time we watch these two on screen, their story feels personal and reflects real experiences”.

She further mentioned, “‘Gutar Gu’ has been special because it speaks to an age and emotion we don’t often see represented with this kind of honesty. It’s been a joy to witness this story unfold season by season and these characters grow. Collaborating with Amazon MX Player to bring this story to life over the time has been creatively fulfilling, and we’re excited to continue that journey with Season 3”.

Ashlesha Thakur, who reprises her role as Ritu, said that the new season felt closer to real life than ever before.

Talking about her character, she said, “Ritu is still the same girl at heart, but now she’s dealing with the kind of choices that don’t have clear answers. There’s hope, there’s doubt, and there’s a quiet strength she’s learning to find. I’ve grown with her, and I hope the viewers do too. I think a lot of young women will see themselves in her”.

Director Saqib Pandor said, “It’s rare to see a story resonate this deeply, season after season, with audiences. We started Gutar Gu with the intention of capturing the innocence, honesty, and grace of young love, and we're so grateful for the continued love it has received on Amazon MX Player. Season 3 is a step deeper into real life, and I’m excited for audiences to grow with these characters once again”.

‘Gutar Gu’ season 3 is set to drop on 17 July on Amazon MX Player.

