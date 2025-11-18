"Love never goes out..": Oscar Isaac recalls touching words of his late mother

Washington DC [US], November 18 : Oscar Isaac's wife, Elvira Lind, made the documentary King Hamlet about the intersection of the actor's personal and professional worlds, according to People.

While grieving the loss of his late mother, Oscar Isaac decided to translate some of her insightful final words from Spanish into English.

The Guatemala-born Frankenstein actor lost his mom, Eugenia, in 2017, while prepping to star in Hamlet at the Public Theatre in New York City.

His director wife, Elvira Lind's, new documentary, King Hamlet, follows Isaac through a period of grief and new beginnings in his personal life, as tied to his taking on the emotionally gruelling title role and newlyweds Lind and Isaac preparing for the birth of their first child. In addition to covering Eugenia's illness and death, the film documents the impact both had on Isaac's tight-knit family, as reported by People.

In King Hamlet, Isaac shared that he wrote down "a lot" of what his mother said before she died, including some especially moving words.

"'Everything goes back to the ocean. The ocean takes back everything. The only thing it doesn't take is love. Love never goes out,'" Isaac recites, translating his mother's words from Spanish to English.

His mother's illness caused a lot of pain and agony, which is shown in the documentary from different angles.

Even the documentary captures Isaac's personal phone calls relating to his mother, including one where he says she has surpassed the doctors' estimate of her life expectancy, as per the outlet.

"A week ago, they gave her 24 to 48 hours of life left. That was a week ago," he said.

Eugenia's eventual death devastates the family. Between scenes of Isaac rehearsing lines and watching Lind's pregnant belly grow, family meals and gatherings allow for moments of reflection and mourning.

The timing of her death, in February 2017, coincided with a busy period in Isaac's life. That year, Isaac married Lind, welcomed their first child, Eugene, and starred in Star Wars: The Last Jedi in addition to his preparation for Hamlet.

Now, eight years after his mother's death and his final bow as Hamlet, Isaac says he is "thankful" for a record of that period in his life, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor