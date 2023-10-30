'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2': Makers tease fans with exiting details about film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Makers of the upcoming drama film 'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2' on Monday teased fans with some exciting details about the film, ahead of Halloween, by introducing National Dhokha Day!

Taking to Instagram, production house Balaji Motion Pictures shared a string of intriguing pictures which they captioned, "Agar aapne bhi karliya hai experience Love, Sex aur Dhokha toh aaj hai celebrate karne ka mauka #NationalDhokhaDayLSD2."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzBL2qjI8rl/

In the post shared, the makers combined the theme of National Text Your Ex Day and Halloween. They dropped some quirky and relatable quotes on Exes.

The burning skeleton head showcases the theme of Halloween Day, which is tomorrow.

On the other hand, the quote for the Ex's around the corners written on the picture stands apt for the National Text Your Ex Day, that is today.

Earlier in July, producer Ektaa Kapoor unveiled the first poster of 'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2' and announced the film's release date.

Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

With a thought-provoking poster, the team confronts the audience with the stark reality of our digitally obsessed society, capturing a couple engaged in both intimate connection and technological detachment simultaneously.

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' which was released in the year 2010, was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starred actors Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and Nushrratt Bharuccha among others.

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee, arrived at the 'Bigg Boss 16' house to cast for the sequel of their film and reportedly, the contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been roped in as the leading lady of the sequel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor