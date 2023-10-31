"Love that is pouring is quite heartening": Director Shiv Rawail on positive response to 'The Railway Men' teaser

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : Makers of the upcoming web series 'The Railway Men' recently unveiled the official trailer which received a positive response from the audience.

Set against the backdrop of the Bhopal Gas Leak, The Railway Men is all set to tell a gripping tale of the unsung heroes, who went beyond their call of duty, trying to save hundreds of lives on a fateful night. The teaser, which gave a glimpse into this heroic effort, has gripped people's attention.

Helmed by debutant director Shiv Rawail, the series stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan feature in the lead roles.

Talking about the fans' positive response to the 'The Railway Men' teaser, Shiv Rawail said, "This is my first project as a director and every bit of validation means the world to me! To read about the love that is pouring in from all quarters for the teaser of The Railway Men is quite heartening and overwhelming to say the least. The Railway Men is a complete team effort and I share the joy and encouragement with everyone who has worked on this project."

He added, "I can't wait for the audience to see the trailer and we hope people love it too. We wanted to tell a story that's extremely compelling and sensitive. We were really touched by this story of human resilience and compassion in the wake of insurmountable tragedy."

In the late hours of December 2, 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by the American Union Carbide Corporation. It has been reported that more than half a million people were poisoned that night and the official death toll exceeded 5,000. Thousands of survivors have said they, their children and grandchildren are struggling with chronic health problems causing cancer, blindness, respiratory, immune and neurological disorders as a result of the leak.

'The Railway Men', which is created under the banner of YRF Entertainment, will be out on Netflix on November 18. The Railway Men is a gripping 4-episode character-driven series based on the unsung heroes of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

