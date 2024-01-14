"Love you loads": Ira Khan's birthday wish for Imran

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan extended birthday wishes to her cousin and actor Imran Khan.

Imran celebrated his birthday on January 13.

On Sunday, Ira Khan took to Instagram stories to drop a picture from her and Nupur Shikhare's reception to wish Imran Khan on birthday. She wrote, "Happy Birthday!! @imrankhan Love you loads."

Interestingly, Imran also marked his 41st birthday on the same day.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare recently tied the knot as per Christian rituals in Udaipur. Prior to it, they solemnized their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra in Mumbai on January 3.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception took place last night. Their wedding reception took place in Mumbai. Several B-town celebs including legendary actor Dharmendra to former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan marked their starry presence at the wedding reception.

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan arrived at the function with her daughter Shweta Bachchan. Veteran actors Rekha and Saira Banu also came to bless the newlyweds.

Speaking of the hosts, Aamir Khan and his family members were all dressed to the nines. Ira's cousin and actor Imran Khan also marked his presence at the function. However, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao was not present.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year.

Meanwhile, Imran made his foray into acting with the hit film 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' in 2008. After featuring in films like 'Kidnap, 'Luck', ' Delhi Belly', 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', 'Ekk Main Aur Ekk Tu', 'Break ke Baad', 'Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara', and 'I Hate Love Storys' among others, Imran disappeared from the public eye and quit acting.

His last release was 'Katti Batti' in 2015.

