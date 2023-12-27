"Love you my little Ayat": Aayush Sharma wishes daughter on her 4th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 : Actor Aayush Sharma penned down a sweet birthday wish for her daughter Ayat on Wednesday.

Aayush took to Instagram to share pictures with Ayat and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my little bundle of happiness, you're 4 now and it still feels like yesterday you came into our lives .. Your birthday is to celebrate you but for me, it's a reminder that you're going to grow up fast and not fit into my arms which I will miss the most. Love you my little Ayat."

The little one shares her birthday with her uncle Salman Khan. On Tuesday night, the Khan family hosted a party at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. The mamu-niece duo celebrated their birthday together every year. This year too it was a joint affair.

The duo cut the cakes at an intimate birthday bash in the presence of family and close friends.

Several videos went viral giving a glimpse of Salman's midnight birthday celebration.

In the videos, looking handsome as always, the 'Dabangg' actor wore a black shirt paired with blue jeans. He was seen singing the birthday song for his niece as she cut her large cake with dad Aayush Sharma and mom Arpita.

Notably, Aayush got married to Salman Khan's younger sister Arpita Khan in the year 2014. Arpita and Aaysuh are parents to a six-year-old son Ahil and were blessed with their second child, a baby girl Ayat, on December 27, 2021.

Aayush made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' alongside debutant Warina Hussain. Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

He will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Ruslaan'. Produced by KK Radhamohan and directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film stars Aayush Sharma, debutant actor Sushrii Mishraa and actor Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.

Earlier the makers unveiled a teaser of the film. 'Ruslaan' is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

