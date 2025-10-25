"Love You Satish Kaka..." Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Star Sumeet Raghavan Gets Emotional After Satish Shah’s Demise (Watch Video)

Satish Shah left this world on October, 2025, leaving his fans whole entertainment industry in deep shock. He was battling with the liver related issue and was admitted in Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital and took his last breath around 2:3o pm. He is best known for his charachter Indravadhan from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. At initially stage show didn't perform well but later on audience loved that showered love on the show and each charachter including Monisha (Rupali Ganguly), Sahil (Sumeet Raghavan), Rosesh (Rajesh Kumar), Maya (Ratna Pathak Shah) . Among all these one charachter which became the highlight of the show was Indravadhan Sarabhai played by Satish Shah. His comic timing and bond with Sumeet Raghavan was loved by audience. On popular demand second season was telecasted on OTT and audience loved that. Even after years of show going off air , actor used to meet often and hangout. Sumeet Raghavan who plays son Sahil Sarabhai got emotional on demise of his on screen father and posted a video on his account. The pain of loss can be seen on his face as he was trying to control his emotion.

While remembering his Satish Kaka, Sumeet said, "In 2004 we did show and after recording 70 episode we shut that down as it didn't perform well. Today its been 21 years, this show (Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai) has part of audience life. People have started connecting with the show, they relate each character with their personal life as Monisha, Roseash and Sahil. But no one said that about Indravadhan (Satish Shah) as he is only one and that is Satish Shah. He has left us, This show is getting bigger, similarly our bound has become stronger."

He further added, "Whenever we meet, have a reunion we are not Sumeet, Rajesh or Rupali, we are that character. Today Sarabhai family's support system, senior most person has left all of us. He was battaling with health issues from long time. But life can be very cruel. so...Fans of Sarabhai family are sending condolences being a elder son of family i accept it and want to say dad safe travel and see you on the other side."

Despite his memorable roles on the big screen, Shah's portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' remains one of the most iconic comic roles of his career in Indian TV history. The entertainment industry has been mourning the loss of Bollywood icon Satish Shah. The funeral is expected to take place on Sunday.